May 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse on Friday said its Americas head Antonio Quintella would leave the Swiss bank's management board at the end of the month and move to Sao Paulo as chairman of its Hedging-Griffo unit.

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE (CIBC)

The financial company appointed Ali Qureshi as executive director of cash equities sales in Toronto. He joins from UBS Securities in Canada.

FREDDIE MAC

The No. 2 provider of U.S. mortgage money late on Thursday named financial industry veteran Donald Layton as its next chief executive, putting him atop a government-controlled firm that most politicians want to shut down.

UBS AG

The bank said late on Thursday it had named real estate veteran Peter Baccile, a vice chairman of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as global co-head of its real estate, leisure and lodging business.

TRIAD ADVISORS

Triad Advisors, the Atlanta-based independent broker-dealer owned by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc, has landed a team of advisers who manage about $310 million in client assets.