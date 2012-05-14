May 14 The following financial services industry
WELLS FARGO & CO
The fourth largest U.S. bank named Yvette Hollingsworth
chief compliance officer, replacing Tim Marrinan who announced
his retirement last year. Hollingsworth has worked for Barclays
Corporate & Investment Bank.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The biggest bank in the United States by assets appointed
Matt Zames as the chief investment officer.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The group has named Valentino Carlotti as head of its
client-focused trading business, according to an internal memo.
Carlotti is a partner managing director who has been with
Goldman for 18 years.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank appointed Joseph Spinelli as the managing
director and head of North America cash equity trading. Spinelli
joins Deutsche Bank from Goldman Sachs & Co, where he
was the managing director and financial services sector head for
equity trading.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
The British bank said it had recruited Standard Chartered
banker Andrew Bester as head of wholesale banking.
Bester will take up the position of chief executive, wholesale,
in the third quarter, Lloyds said in a statement.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The firm appointed Viraj Kulkarni as head of securities at
its India operations. Most recently, Kulkarni was managing
partner at Pivot, a consultancy firm.
AQUILA GROUP OF FUNDS
The fund management firm appointed Randall Fillmore as chief
compliance officer (CCO) to be based in San Francisco. He was
most recently director of Fillmore & Associates, which he
founded in 2009.