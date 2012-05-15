May 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

Coutts, the wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group has appointed Kenneth Sue as the head of products and services in Asia. Most recently Sue was the managing director and head of wealth management sales across Asia Pacific for HSBC.

JP Morgan Chase & Co

J.P. Morgan has hired Jing Zhao from Citigroup Inc to head its emerging Asia financial institutions group (FIG) banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

TORUS

The global specialty insurer named Tim Harris as group chief financial officer, based in London. Harris joins from Aviva Plc, where he was deputy group chief financial officer and chief capital officer.

PETRUS ADVISERS

The investment company appointed Patrick Butler as international adviser. Butler was previously a member of the management board of Raiffeisen Bank International.