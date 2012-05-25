May 25 The following financial services industry
appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS
Anindya Mohinta, formerly Citi's director of mining
and steel research, joined Goldman Sachs as executive director,
fundamental strategies, this month, sources said this week.
GROUPAMA
The chairman of troubled French insurer Groupama, Jean-Luc
Baucherel, is set to relinquish its role at the end of 2012,
French daily Les Echos reported on its website on Friday, citing
an internal company memo.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Anthony Parsons, vice-chairman of British mergers and
acquisitions at the bank, has left to join boutique investment
bank Greenhill & Co, two people familiar with the matter
said.