May 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

NYSE EURONEXT

The company's top technologist Stanley Young has become the second senior manager to quit the exchange in as many days as the firm moves ahead with a new strategy after its failed merger with Deutsche Boerse.

MACQUARIE GROUP

Australia's top investment bank named Nick Butcher as the U.S. head of its oil & gas group. He is currently Macquarie Capital's U.S. head of infrastructure, utilities and real estate.

It also appointed Rob Bilger as vice chairman for the group's advisory arm, Macquarie Capital. He currently leads the arm's oil and gas acquisition and divestiture business.

MAREX SPECTRON GROUP

The commodities brokerage appointed Ian Lowitt as chief financial officer and global head of strategy. He joins from Barclays Wealth America where he served as chief operating officer.

TOWRY

The wealth advisory firm appointed Kate Turner to head its advice policy team. Turner joins from Coutts where she has been the head of tax, trusts and financial planning and head of private banking.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank has promoted Marlin Naidoo, its hedge fund capital group head in the Asia-Pacific region, to co-head of capital introduction of its prime brokerage team for the Americas in New York.

GREENHILL & CO INC

Greenhill hired Luca Ferrari from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to co-head its European corporate advisory business. The company said Deutsche Bank AG's Anthony Parsons would join as a senior member of its U.K. advisory team, while Mats Bremberg, who was recently head of Nordic Investment Banking at Citigroup Inc, would join its Stockholm office.

BARCLAYS

The bank appointed Rickie Chan as market head of its wealth and investment management division in Hong Kong. Chan joined Barclays from Goldman Sachs where he was an executive director, managing a team of bankers responsible for serving Hong Kong ultra high net worth clients.

WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP

The REIT, which is managed by Western Asset Management Co, a subsidiary of Legg Mason Inc, named Steven Sherwyn as its chief financial officer and treasurer, effective June 25.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORP

The bank appointed Thomas Murphy as the president of Arrow as well as a member of the board of directors, effective July 1, 2012. He will succeed Thomas Hoy as CEO of Arrow and its lead subsidiary bank, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, by the end of 2012.