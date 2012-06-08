BRIEF-Monroe Capital says public offering of common shares
* Monroe Capital Corporation announces public offering of common shares
June 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest asset manager said it appointed Mark Howard-Johnson as the global head of Real Estate Securities Management.
CENKOS SECURITIES
The British stockbroker has made four of its senior staff executive directors in the latest of a series of changes to its board following the resignation of its chief executive at the end of last year.
M&G INVESTMENTS
The investment manager, an autonomous unit of Prudential Plc , named Michelle Scrimgeour as group risk director. She will report to Chief Executive Michael McLintock.
VESTRA WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management firm appointed David Campbell as managing partner. Campbell was previously with Deutsche Bank , where he ran the firm's UK Private Wealth Management division.
