July 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The U.S. investment bank said its former Germany chief Dirk Notheis was no longer a manager at the bank, putting an end to his "leave of absence".

In late June, Notheis stepped aside following an uproar over emails he reportedly exchanged with the former premier of the regional state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, relating to the state's purchase of shares in German utility EnBW in 2010.

UBS AG

The company's American wealth management division said Daniel Schwartz joined the unit on Thursday in Paramus, New Jersey, after roughly two decades at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and its predecessor firms. Schwartz, a nearly 25-year industry veteran, was a senior portfolio management director with the Alfa Group at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

HSBC HOLDINGS

The head of group compliance for HSBC Holdings Plc David Bagley said he plans to step down as the bank copes with a money-laundering scandal.

ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE CO HOLDINGS LTD

The specialty insurance and reinsurance company appointed Kevin Maloney as its vice-president, excess casualty.

OLD MUTUAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The U.S.-based asset management business of Old Mutual Plc appointed Pascal Vernaeve as head of Benelux sales. Prior to joining OMAM, Vernaeve was a manager for institutional clients covering Benelux institutions at Man Group Plc.

DUFF & PHELPS CORP

The independent financial advisory and investment banking company said Mark Calzolano and Peter Rosenberg have joined its investment banking practice as managing directors.

Calzolano was earlier a member of Global Integrated Business Solutions LLC, where he served as senior vice-president of corporate development, while Rosenberg was a managing director with Wells Fargo Securities.

HUNTER HALL INTERNATIONAL LTD

The investment management group appointed David Deverall as its chief executive.

DIRECT MARKETS INC

The unit of Direct Markets Holdings Corp appointed Gordon Johnson as its executive vice-president, chief business officer.