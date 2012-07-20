BRIEF-SBI exec says cut in RBI's inflation projection "to create room for rate cuts in latter half of year"
* SBI exec says "large cut in inflation projection by RBI in monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities "
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.
UBS AG
Robert Wolf, chairman of UBS Americas and president of UBS's global investment banking business, is leaving the Swiss bank to start an advisory and consulting firm, according to an internal memo from the bank on Thursday.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AMERICA
The investment management firm announced three new additions - Nancy Johnson as head of client service, Chris Wittemann as senior relationship manager and Niamh Fitzgerald as client relationship manager.
Unit increases registered capital from 40 million baht to 150 million baht