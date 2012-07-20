July 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG

Robert Wolf, chairman of UBS Americas and president of UBS's global investment banking business, is leaving the Swiss bank to start an advisory and consulting firm, according to an internal memo from the bank on Thursday.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AMERICA

The investment management firm announced three new additions - Nancy Johnson as head of client service, Chris Wittemann as senior relationship manager and Niamh Fitzgerald as client relationship manager.