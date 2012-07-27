July 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The financial services firm, which have integrated its investment, corporate, treasury and securities businesses, said the CEO of its investment bank, Jes Staley, will be the chairman of the combined business.

Mike Cavanagh, head of treasury and securities services, and Daniel Pinto, head of EMEA and Global Fixed Income, will become co-CEOs of the new division, corporate & investment bank.

Todd Maclin and Gordon Smith will become co-CEOs of the new consumer & community banking unit.

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD

The company appointed vice president David Bonham as chief financial officer.

DEL REY GLOBAL INVESTORS LLC

The asset management firm added two research analysts, Benjamin Herrick and Dack LaMarque, to its global equity team.

RULE FINANCIAL

The business consultancy appointed James Tomkinson as specialist in OTC clearing and collateral management.

REVETAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLP

The real estate investment adviser appointed Markus Leininger to its Investment Committee.