EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
July 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The financial services firm, which have integrated its investment, corporate, treasury and securities businesses, said the CEO of its investment bank, Jes Staley, will be the chairman of the combined business.
Mike Cavanagh, head of treasury and securities services, and Daniel Pinto, head of EMEA and Global Fixed Income, will become co-CEOs of the new division, corporate & investment bank.
Todd Maclin and Gordon Smith will become co-CEOs of the new consumer & community banking unit.
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD
The company appointed vice president David Bonham as chief financial officer.
DEL REY GLOBAL INVESTORS LLC
The asset management firm added two research analysts, Benjamin Herrick and Dack LaMarque, to its global equity team.
RULE FINANCIAL
The business consultancy appointed James Tomkinson as specialist in OTC clearing and collateral management.
REVETAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLP
The real estate investment adviser appointed Markus Leininger to its Investment Committee.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has