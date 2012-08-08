(Corrects portfolio manager Matthew Spitznagle's name in Eagle
Asset Management item)
Aug 7
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JONES LANG LASALLE
The property brokerage and advisory group said Christopher
Roeder and Michael Casolo were promoted to its top leadership
group as international directors.
OMGEO
The company, jointly owned by Thomson Reuters and U.S.
clearing house DTCC that specializes in trading services, named
Andrew Gray, managing director of core business management at
DTCC, as its new chairman of the board.
Tim Collier, chief financial officer of the financial and
risk business at Thomson Reuters, and Mark Bradbury, managing
director, head of global equities business services at Deutsche
Bank, have also joined as members of the board.
EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
The provider of equity and fixed-income investment
strategies to institutional and individual investors appointed
Charles Schwartz, Betsy Pecor, Matthew McGeary, and Matthew
Spitznagle as portfolio managers.
TOWRY
The company appointed Greg Moss as a wealth adviser at its
Bristol office. He joins Towry from regional accountancy
practice Old Mill.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC Global Asset Management has named Heiner Weber as Head
of Institutional Sales, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Weber has been Managing Director, HSBC Global Asset Management
(Germany) since 2002 and will retain his position. Previously he
worked in the Equity Sales and Global Markets units of HSBC
Trinkaus & Burkhardt.
GENTRY WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The boutique advisory firm based in Arizona, hired advisers
David Humphrey and Taiya Thompson who joined Gentry from
Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, a subsidiary of Boston-based
Fidelity Investments.
(Compiled by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore)