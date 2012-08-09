EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The lender hired four employees from Morgan Stanley, including the new head of its equities business in Latin America, according to a memo sent to employees on Wednesday.
Pedro Asprino will join as head of Latin America equities.
Viraj Verma will head the equities trading desk for Latin America.
Fabio Schvaitzer has been appointed to serve as a director for the cash/swap trading desk in Brazil and Caio Ramos Leite de Barros will join the Brazil equities trading team.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The company appointed Paul Schulte head of investment strategy, Asia-Pacific, where he will be responsible for researching investment trends and market activity.
Schulte was head of bank research at CCB International, the securities arm of China's No.2 lender China Construction Bank .
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays has named David Walker, a former Bank of England and Treasury official, as its new chairman in an effort to patch up its top management team and rebuild its reputation after it became embroiled in a rate rigging scandal.
Walker is currently a senior adviser to US bank Morgan Stanley.
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
The company replaced its chief executive officer, Steven Freiberg, and named chairman Frank Petrilli as interim CEO. Petrilli, 61, is a former CEO of TD Waterhouse, which is now a part of TD Ameritrade.
BMO FINANCIAL GROUP
BMO Capital Markets, the investment and corporate banking arm of BMO Financial Group, said it has hired Audrey Childe-Freeman as the Head of Foreign Exchange Strategy based in London, effective immediately.
Childe-Freeman was at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in London as Executive Director and Global Head of Currency Strategy.
BOSTON SECURITY ANALYSTS SOCIETY
Boston Security Analysts Society (BSAS), a regional chapter of the CFA Institute and the fourth largest chapter in the world, elected BNY Mellon Wealth Management Portfolio Manager Dan Fasciano as president.
