Aug 16 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The firm hired Varcity Kariuki as its executive director and
client portfolio manager. Kariuki earlier worked at J.P. Morgan
Private Bank as its Global Head of Managed Fixed Income.
MERCER
The wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies
Inc appointed Edmund Teo to lead the Wealth Management
team that provides advisory and research services to private
Asian banks and other financial institutions.
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
The insurer appointed Matt Hotson as Investor Relations
Director. Matt will join RSA in early September from Cable &
Wireless Worldwide, where he was responsible for Corporate
Finance and IR.
ARAB BANK
The chairman of Jordan's biggest lender Abdel Hamid Shoman,
resigned on Thursday after a long dispute with the chief
executive over how the bank was run. Abdel, whose family founded
the bank in Jerusalem, announced his resignation in an internal
company document seen by Reuters.
M&G INVESTMENTS MANAGEMENT LTD
The company appointed Robert Heaney and Billyana Kuncheva as
part of their distribution team.
The two will be based in Amsterdam. Heaney previously worked
at Royal Bank of Scotland in Stockholm, where he was responsible
for coverage of the insurance sector.
Prior to this appointment, Kuncheva worked at Aktia Invest,
where she was responsible for fixed income and alternatives
manager selection.