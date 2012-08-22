Aug 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, formed after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and Citigroup Inc's Smith Barney in 2009, hired seven advisers from rival firms in late July and early August.

Keith Munera and John Wildemore join from UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage unit of the Swiss bank . They would be based in Pennsylvania.

Christopher Agnew, Gary Hewitt and Darrell Henricksen move to Morgan Stanley from Merrill Lynch, the brokerage owned by Bank of America. They would be based in Iowa.

In Florida, Angel Colina joins from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit owned by Wells Fargo & Co, while Mark Ralston joins from LPL Financial and would be based in Kansas.

** BARCLAYS PLC

The bank named Cedric Lizin as head of its independent asset managers segment, Asia Pacific. He would be based in Singapore.

Lizin is also head of Japan and head of key clients, Asia Pacific, at Barclays.

** TA ASSOCIATES

The private equity firm named Ethan K Liebermann and Emily C McGinty as vice presidents in the healthcare and consumer group. They would be based in Boston.

The firm also appointed Jason S Mironov as vice president in the services group. He would be based in Menlo Park.

While Liebermann previously worked for Banc of America Securities LLC, McGinty and Mironov join from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.

** OLIVETREE FINANCIAL GROUP LTD

The brokerage and technology firm appointed Charlotte Wall as managing director and global head of product sales in London and New York. Wall, who joins from Markit Securities Finance, will begin her term on Nov. 1.