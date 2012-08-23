Aug 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank named four new directors in anticipation of director retirements early next year.

The new directors, Sharon Allen, former Deloitte LLP chairman; Jack Bovender, former HCA Inc chairman and chief executive; Linda Hudson, president and CEO of the U.S. subsidiary of BAE Systems Plc ; and David Yost, former CEO of AmerisourceBergen Corp, will join with immediate effect.

PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS

The British life insurer appointed former regulatory head Howard Davies as its chairman, replacing Ron Sandler who is retiring.

Former Bank of England deputy governor Davies, who was also the chairman of Britain's Financial Services Authority from 1997 to 2003, will take up his new role on Oct. 1.

BANCO DO BRASIL SA

Brazil's largest bank by assets named on Wednesday Paulo Roberto Lopes Ricci as senior vice-president in charge of retail banking, distribution and credit operations, according to a securities filing.

Ricci was previously head of government relations at the Brasilia-based bank.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Japanese investment bank named Jai Rajpal as global head of its foreign exchange. Rajpal will be based in London.

He was previously head of fixed income for Asia, excluding Japan, at Nomura.

FEDERATED INVESTORS INC

The asset manager appointed Craig Bingham to run its Asia-Pacific unit. Bingham joins from Aviva Investors.

CALAMOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

The money manager appointed Gary Black as its global co-chief investment officer. Black joins from rival Janus Capital Group Inc.

CBRE GROUP INC

The real estate services firm appointed Helen Silverstolpe as head of Nordics Client Solutions, global corporate services. He will be based in Stockholm. Silverstolpe was previously with Newsec Asset Management Ltd.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The company, part of Royal Bank of Canada, named Paul Patterson as deputy chair of ultra high net worth - international. Patterson will be based in London.

It also named Stuart Rutledge head of global trust services. He will be based in Jersey.

LCH.CLEARNET GROUP

The clearing house appointed Oliver Corbett as chief financial officer. Corbett, who joins from insurer Novae Group, will begin his term in December.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company appointed Christopher Mahon as director of its asset allocation research. He begins in his new role in September. Mahon, who will be based in London, joins from Momentum Global Investment Management.

MEYER BERGMAN

The London-based fund management company appointed Hannah Warton and Kevin Kong as analysts.

Warton was previously with QIC Global Real Estate Group in Australia and Kong with Citigroup Inc.

MORRISON & FOERSTER LLP

The law firm named Leonard Chanin as member of its financial services practice. He would be based in Washington, D.C.

Chanin joins from the federal agency Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).