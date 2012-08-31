Aug 31 The following financial services industry
appointments and departures were announced on Friday. To inform
us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
C.A. BANCORP INC
The Canadian merchant bank's Chief Financial Officer Jillian
Crump has resigned to pursue other opportunities. Kurt Brands,
the company's chief executive, will fulfil the duties of the
chief financial officer going forward.
MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY
Several dozen Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers who
manage tens of billions of dollars of client money are
considering leaving the firm, saying that widespread technology
problems have made it very difficult for them to do their jobs,
according to people familiar with the matter.
LIFE PARTNERS HOLDINGS INC
The company, which has been accused of accounting fraud by
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, fired its Chief
Financial Officer Scott Dubs, who took over just 11 days ago.
BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & CO
The boutique brokerage opened a new office in Kansas after
landing four veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Co on
Friday.
The new hires joined Benjamin Edwards from Wells Fargo
Advisors, the brokerage unit of the San Francisco-based
bank.
LAXFIELD CAPITAL LTD
The UK-based loan manager appointed Daniel Smith as head of
its origination business. Smith was previously managing director
at Eurohypo AG.
SBERBANK GROUP
The company named Alexander Pletnev as deputy head of the
structured finance division in its corporate investment business
(CIB) team on Aug. 27. He joins from Russia's No. 2 crude
producer Lukoil.