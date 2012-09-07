Sept 7 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP

The world's largest alternative asset manager appointed Lionel Assant as head of its European private equity operations following the promotion of Joseph Baratta to global private equity head, it said in an internal memo on Thursday.

HSBC BANK USA NA

The bank named Lori Vetters as senior vice-president and regional commercial executive for Texas and the surrounding region. She would be based in Houston.

Vetters was previously president of her family's Texas-based businesses.

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC

The insurer said it hired Caroline Ramsay as group chief auditor. Caroline replaces Anne Jaeger. Caroline joined RSA in April 2007 as group financial planning & analysis director and most recently held the position of UK & Western Europe finance director.

STERNE, AGEE & LEACH INC

The Birmingham, Alabama-based brokerage added adviser Meg Green and her team to its broker-dealer unit, expanding the firm's network of independent advisers.

Green joins from independent broker-dealer Royal Alliance.

CHEYNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (UK) LLP

The alternative asset manager said it appointed Arron Taggart to its real estate debt team. Prior to joining Cheyne, Taggart was the lead regional property specialist for London & South at Clydesdale Bank.

VERICREST FINANCIAL INC

The financial services company, specializing in the servicing of residential mortgages, formed a new advisory board and hired Donald Bisenius, John McMurray, Stephen Rotella and Robert Warrington to this board.