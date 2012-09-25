Sept 25 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Monday it landed former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney director Michael Maghini to head its insurance and annuities division, as the bank looks to build out its retirement solutions offerings to clients.

UBS

Swiss bank UBS AG has hired Shaun Treacy from Nomura as co-head of its all industries group in Asia, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

JP MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The private banking unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Doug Regan as head of the midwest region. He will be based in Chicago.

Regan joins from Northern Trust, where he was most recently global director of sales and marketing.

The bank also named Chris Deveny as chairman of the midwest private bank.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management unit of State Street Corp named Joseline Hobson as director of institutional sales in France.

Hobson joins from Deutsche Asset Management where she headed DB Advisors France, the institutional division of Deutsche Bank's asset management business.

VESTJYSK BANK

Denmark's Vestjysk Bank said on Tuesday its chief executive would resign immediately, after the bank took an additional impairment charge of 600 million crowns ($104.54 million) to cover increased loan risks.

AMUNDI

The asset manager named Xiaofeng Zhong as chief executive officer of Amundi Hong Kong Limited and North Asia.

Prior to joining Amundi, Zhong was managing director of Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank in Beijing.

The firm also named Thierry Mequillet as senior executive officer for Amundi Asian Joint-Ventures. He was previously chief executive officer of Amundi Hong Kong Limited and North Asia.

KLEINWORT BENSON

The bank named Jason Turner as an executive private banker in its private wealth management team.

He joins from UBS Wealth Management where he was a client adviser in the private wealth management team.

FULLERTON FUND MANAGEMENT CO LTD

The fund manager named Trevor Chudleigh as head of business development, effective Oct. 1.

Previously, he was with Vanguard Investments, where he oversaw the successful growth of its business in Asia and Japan.

NORTH JERSEY COMMUNITY BANK (NJCB)

The bank said William S. Burns has joined as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Oct. 1. He joins NJCB from Somerset Hills Bancorp, where he was the chief financial officer since 2009.