Sept 27 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY FACILITY

The organization that provides temporary financial assistance to euro area member states, said it has appointed Wolfgang Proissl as head of communication effective Oct. 1.

Proissl previously worked for the Financial Times Deutschland where he was chief correspondent in Frankfurt reporting on monetary policy, international finance and the financial crisis.

UBS AG

UBS hired Jasper Tans as a managing director to run its Scandinavia, Benelux and financials sector equity capital markets (ECM) business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

GLEACHER & COMPANY SECURITIES INC

The broker-dealer unit of Gleacher & Company Inc named Mark Ginsberg and Felix Partow as managing directors of the MBS and rates division.

The company also named William Gaberlavage and Jeffrey Warren as managing directors of the credit products division.

OVS CAPITAL LLP

The investment manager said Robert Moore will join its treasury and finance division.

The firm also named Yvonne Daffy as fund accountant. Daffy previously worked at Morgan Stanley.

TUDOR, PICKERING, HOLT & CO

The energy investment and merchant bank appointed John Lowe, a retired ConocoPhillips senior executive, as senior executive adviser.

SBERBANK CIB

The unit of Sberbank appointed Robert Hagon as co-head of equity sales trading, managing director.

He joins from Renaissance Capital, where he was head of the London-based emerging market sales trading team.

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

The insurer named Keith Thomas as chief executive officer of Zurich's global corporate business in the Asia-Pacific region, effective Oct. 1.

Most recently, Thomas was chief underwriting officer for casualty in Zurich.

BROWN SHIPLEY

The private bank appointed private client director Charles Fotheringham to head its Edinburgh office.

London & Capital

Independent wealth manager London & Capital appointed Mark Estcourt as executive director to head a new division - 'immigration investment and wealth management'.

Estcourt joins from the London-based wealth manager, Merchant Cavendish Young, where he was managing director.