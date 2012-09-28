Sept 28 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank named Renato Fassbind, former chief financial officer of Credit Suisse Group AG, as a director.

FIELDPOINT PRIVATE

The Connecticut-based start-up said on Thursday it landed a veteran broker, M Thomas Conway, from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, expanding the firm's New York adviser force catering to ultra-high-net-worth clients.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Nomura Holdings Inc's head of prime brokerage origination in Asia Pacific, Mia Bourgeois, is leaving the firm, two sources familiar with the matter said.

TPG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP

The private equity firm hired Credit Suisse director and co-head of corporate finance for Southeast Asia, Francis Woo, as a principal for its Southeast Asia team, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (SSgA)

The investment management unit of State Street Corp named Jacqueline Pang as the head of capital markets for SPDR ETFs, Asia Pacific, a division of SSgA. She will be based in Hong Kong.

Prior to joining SSgA, Pang ran the capital markets business at Amundi Investment Solution.

SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION

The Hong Kong government said on Friday it has appointed Carlson Tong, former chairman of KPMG China, as the chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission in the key financial hub of Asia.