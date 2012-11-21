EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Nov 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
TOWERS WATSON
The global professional services company said it appointed Alessandra Pasquoni to lead its investment business in Italy.
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LTD
The income-focused investment company said it appointed Fraser D'Arcy as investment director, effective January.
F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The diversified investment manager appointed Ross Duncton as head of direct to consumer. Duncton joins from Acromas Financial Services where he was the head of product & marketing.
CQS
The asset management firm said it appointed Marc Hotimsky as chairman.
UBS
UBS AG's Americas wealth management group has expanded its broker force in Ohio with a veteran team of advisers from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch.
Advisers Robert Anning Sr., his son John Anning and Tollie Chavis moved to UBS on Tuesday from Merrill Lynch, where they managed more than $1 billion in client assets and last year produced more than $3 million of annual revenue.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has