Nov 26 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNY MELLON
The investment firm appointed Paul Solway as managing
director and regional head of equity finance for Asia Pacific.
Solway will be based in Hong Kong. He had worked at Macquarie
Bank, HSBC Securities and Nomura International.
BAIRD INVESTMENT BANKING
Baird hired Satoshi Matsumoto as a managing director and
director of Japan mergers & acquisitions. Matsumoto was a
managing director and head of Japan consumer and retail
investment banking at Barclays Capital in Tokyo.
NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The money manager hired Bob Doll as chief equity strategist
and senior portfolio manager, just a week after Doll announced
he was retiring from a similar role at rival BlackRock.
ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY
ADIA, one of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds,
confirmed that the global head of its infrastructure investments
group had left the fund for personal reasons.
Chris Koski joined ADIA in 2007 from the Canadian Pension
Plan Investment Board to set up its infrastructure team, and
became the go-to person for bankers and funds pitching
infrastructure-related investments to the Abu Dhabi fund,
sources familiar with the matter said.
ECU GROUP PLC
The asset manager named Antony John as chief executive. John
was the CEO of BNP Paribas FundQuest.
ECU also named Jan Pilkington-Miksa as executive director of
corporate development and George Robb non-executive chairman.
Miksa was the chairman and co-founder of Ferghana Partners
Group. Robb was the CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management.
(Compiled by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore)