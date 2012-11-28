Nov 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STERNE, AGEE & LEACH

The investment banking and brokerage firm appointed Daryle DiLascia as senior managing director in charge of depository investment banking.

DiLascia was previously executive vice president & co-head of equities at New York-based investment banking firm Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

VANGUARD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment company expanded its consultant relations team, appointing Carole Costello as head of consultant relationships and Kerry Drew as consultant relations director. Costello was previously with asset manager Aviva Investors.

NEUBERGER BERMAN

The employee-controlled asset manager appointed Robert Ryan as managing director, official institutions. Ryan was previously with Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where he held various roles including head of EMEA distribution.

Neuberger Berman also appointed Brian Layton as senior vice president and head of its Boston-based wealth management group. Layton previously worked with Bernstein Global Wealth Management as a senior private client wealth adviser.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets on Wednesday named a retired PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP partner to its board of directors, effective Jan. 1.

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS

Anand Balasubrahmanyan, the former Carlyle Group Southeast Asia head, has joined the Malaysian bank, where he will have responsibility for its private equity products, sources said.

LIONTRUST

Michael Mabbutt will be appointed as head of the asset manager's newly formed Global Credit division in January.

Mabbutt is currently a consulting partner at Thames River Capital. He was previously head of the global credit division at Thames River, as well as head of emerging market debt at LGT Asset Management and Baring Asset Management.

SOCIETE GENERALE PRIVATE BANKING HAMBROS

The private banking arm of the European bank has made three appointments at its private banking and wealth management teams.

Samik Mukherjee joins as a senior private banker from British bank Coutts, where he worked since 2003.

Paul Stappard joins as a senior portfolio manager in the investment team. He was previously with Coutts, where he worked as a portfolio manager since 2010.

Louisa Mannooch was appointed to the Wealth Planning team after spending 6 years as a private client solicitor at London law firm Speechly Bircham.

NORTHERN TRUST

Bo Kratz has joined the bank as managing director for asset management in the Asia-Pacific region.

Kratz has worked at Permal and ABN Amro Asset Management (Asia).