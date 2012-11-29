Nov 29 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP-PARIBAS CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING
The investment banking arm of French bank BNP Paribas
appointed Jonathan Warburton as head of banking for
EMEA within its corporate finance division.
Warburton joins the company from Rothschild where
he spent nearly four years as head of emerging markets, FIG.
MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC
The insurance broker combined its Asia and Pacific regions
and appointed Martin South as CEO of Marsh Asia-Pacific. South
had previously served as CEO of Marsh Europe and Marsh UK.
The company also appointed Flavio Piccolomini as CEO of
Marsh Continental Europe, CIS, and Turkey. Piccolomini will also
continue in his current role as CEO of Marsh Italy.
KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK
The boutique investment adviser appointed Doug Foreman as
co-chief investment officer, effective January. Foreman joined
Kayne Anderson as director of equities in 2011.