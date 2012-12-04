Dec 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

The company shuffled the management of its mortgage insurance unit for the second time this year, naming Donna DeMaio chief executive for United Guaranty and moving the prior CEO to a senior underwriting position.

J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The company appointed Ravi Bulchandani and Jafar Hamid as private bankers in its India team based in London. Both will report to Rahul Malhotra, head of the South Asia team.

Bulchandani joins from Barclays Wealth, while Hamid joins from Credit Suisse Private Bank.

GELLER & CO

The strategic financial advisory firm named Tricia Levin as its partner in charge of geller tax services (GTS). Levin joins Geller & Co from Deloitte's Private Co Services practice in New York.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank appointed Brennan Libbey as a managing director and Chin Pandya as a vice president. Both executives are based in Los Angeles.

SHUAA CAPITAL

The Dubai-based investment bank appointed Houssem Ben Haj Amor as its chief financial officer with immediate effect, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Amor was finance director since November 2011.

BOX OPTIONS EXCHANGE

The BOX Options Exchange said late on Monday it hired Ed Boyle, a former NYSE Euronext executive, to lead business development and strategy.

F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

The British fund, taken over by rebel shareholder Edward Bramson, promoted Richard Wilson to the role of CEO in the latest stage of a multipronged plan to revive its flagging fortunes. Wilson currently handles the company's investment and distribution activities.