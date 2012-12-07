Dec 7 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The brokerage expanded its team in Florida with a veteran
hire from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Adviser Victoria
Azpurua moved to Raymond James' Coral Gables office after more
than a decade at her old firm.
AON RISK SOLUTIONS
The risk management business of Aon Plc recently
appointed Christian Wise as senior vice president and Karen
Cangemi as vice president of its New England property practice.
UK GREEN INVESTMENT BANK
The bank appointed Peter Knott as its chief risk officer.
Knott recently worked for Standard Chartered Bank,
where he held several positions including group head of
operational risk.
VTB CAPITAL SA
The investment management firm appointed Lewis Wong as
managing director, head of illiquid credit trading, Asia. Wong
has held several positions in the emerging market financing
group and in risk management at Credit Suisse in Hong
Kong before.