EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
(Corrects spelling of Ominvest in headline)
Dec 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The bank appointed Sara Yates as global currency strategist for the private bank's foreign exchange and commodity business.
Yates joins from Barclays Capital, where she was lead FX strategist for the European corporate business.
OMAN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT
The company said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Shariq Azhar and a board member resigned. The news pushed down its shares.
ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager named Rob Williams as head of distribution. He was also appointed to the board. Williams was previously chief sales and marketing officer at Skandia Investment Group where he was responsible for leading the company's distribution and marketing globally. (Compiled by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has