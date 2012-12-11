Dec 11 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The bank appointed Sara Yates as global currency strategist
for the private bank's foreign exchange and commodity business.
Yates joins from Barclays Capital, where she was lead FX
strategist for the European corporate business.
OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
The specialist firm focused exclusively on investment
management hired John Shepherd as head of U.K discretionary
sales and Nick Pearse as discretionary sales manager south. The
firm also appointed Brian Mclaughlin as advisory sales manager
north and Graeme Brown as advisory sales manager south.
OMAN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT
The company said Chief Executive Shariq Azhar resigned.
Azhar took on the role in August 2008. The Omani firm said its
deputy chairman will assume Azhar's role until a successor is
found. Ominvest said board member Ziyad al-Zubair has also
resigned and the board had appointed a temporary member,
Ceruseri Srinivasan Badrinath, to represent shareholder Al Hilal
Investment Co.
ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager named Rob Williams as head of
distribution. He was also appointed to the board. Williams was
previously chief sales and marketing officer at Skandia
Investment Group where he was responsible for leading the
company's distribution and marketing globally.