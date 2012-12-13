Dec 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The company lost three of its top technology investment bankers in New York this week to a rival, according to people familiar with the matter.

Michael Carter, Michal Katz and Erik-Jaap Molenaar have left Barclays to join another investment bank as a team, with Carter and Katz taking on roles as co-heads of technology. The identity of the bank to which they are moving could not immediately be learned.

LPL FINANCIAL LLC

The broker-dealer and unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc said it appointed Victor Fetter as its chief information officer and managing director of its business technology services unit, effective Dec. 17

He joins LPL from Dell Inc.

ATP

Denmark's biggest pension fund appointed a Citigroup executive as CEO after its current head was selected to become the country's next central bank governor, the fund said in a statement.

ATP picked Carsten Stendevad, global head of Citi's financial strategy group, to replace Lars Rohde, who will head Denmark's Nationalbank from Feb. 1.

EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT

EBRD named senior international banker Philip Bennett as first vice president, in charge of all of banking operations. Bennett would join from Citigroup where he assumed several roles.

LONDON AND CAPITAL

The wealth manager named Carole Hunter as business development manager for advisor solutions division. Hunter was a relationship manager at Myddleton Croft Investment Managers.

PRUDENTIAL PLC

The company appointed Philip John Remnant to the board as an independent non-executive director and the senior independent director, effective Jan. 1.