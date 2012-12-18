Dec 18 The following financial services industry
SOCIETE GENERALE
Societe Generale finance head Bertrand Badre is to join the
World Bank as chief financial officer in 2013, after a year
spent steering France's No. 2 bank through asset sales, cost
cuts and the euro crisis.
JPMORGAN CHASE
The U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of
JPMorgan Chase named Kevin Watters as the chief
executive of mortgage banking. Watters was previously the head
of mortgage origination and customer experience at the company.