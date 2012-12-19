EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bank Wealth Management appointed Terry Sandven as chief equity strategist. Sandven joins from Piper Jaffray, where he was the head of product management.
BAIN CAPITAL
The U.S. private equity firm said it hired Gaby Abdelnour, former Asia-Pacific CEO at JPMorgan Chase & Co, as a senior adviser. Abdelnour's takes charge from Jan. 1.
UK state-backed business development bank
Former Bank of Scotland Chief Executive Peter Burt will head an advisory board for a new British state-backed business development bank due to open early next year, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has