Dec 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank named Sam Kendall as the global head of equity capital markets, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, capping a year in which the bank regained its title of Asia Pacific ex-Japan's top stock underwriter. Kendall, who joined UBS in Australia 16 years ago, took the post as head of Asia ECM in 2011, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The bank also tapped former Barclays Bank Plc investment banker Greg Kennedy to lead its financial institutions group in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday. Kennedy will start at UBS in March, according to a memo.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The board overseeing mutual funds run by the company has elected as its new chairman Matthew Goldstein, chancellor of the City University of New York. Goldstein will take over the chair at the start of the year from the long-serving Fergus Reid, who is retiring, said board attorney Carl Frischling.