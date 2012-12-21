EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Dec 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank named Sam Kendall as the global head of equity capital markets, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, capping a year in which the bank regained its title of Asia Pacific ex-Japan's top stock underwriter. Kendall, who joined UBS in Australia 16 years ago, took the post as head of Asia ECM in 2011, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The bank also tapped former Barclays Bank Plc investment banker Greg Kennedy to lead its financial institutions group in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday. Kennedy will start at UBS in March, according to a memo.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The board overseeing mutual funds run by the company has elected as its new chairman Matthew Goldstein, chancellor of the City University of New York. Goldstein will take over the chair at the start of the year from the long-serving Fergus Reid, who is retiring, said board attorney Carl Frischling.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has