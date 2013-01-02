BRIEF-National Bank of Canada announces increase to NVCC preferred share issue
* National bank of canada- size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million
Jan 2 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Wednesday.
ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO
The London-based private bank named Ian Avery as a chartered wealth planner. Avery previously worked at Shipman Financial Planning as a chartered financial planner.
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award