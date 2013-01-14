Jan 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Top U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management lost two veteran advisers teams in Short Hills, New Jersey, to UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas and Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch last week.

UBS confirmed on Monday that it has hired James Schwarz, Donald Rosenthal, Rachel Schwarz and Susan Fanburg from Morgan Stanley.

ITAU BBA INTERNATIONAL

The London-based unit of Brazilian investment bank Itau BBA SA appointed two prominent London bankers to its board as non-executive members, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Monday. The bank hired Robert Pickering, a former JPMorgan Cazenove banker, and Gay Huey Evans, a former official of the UK Financial Service Authority.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The investment management group said it appointed Jon Bailie as head of Western Europe and Latin America. He joins from AXA Investment Managers.

BTIG LLC

The financial services firm specializing in institutional trading and related brokerage services said it hired Matt Biety as managing director and Matt Krebs and Peter Murphy as directors.

GLEACHER SHACKLOCK LLP

The corporate finance advisory firm said Richard Slimmon had joined the firm as a partner. He was previously a managing director at Deutsche Bank.

SALAMANCA GROUP

The merchant banking and operational risk management business said it appointed Ian Crockford as managing director of its special projects division.

MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC

The London-based securities and investment banking arm of the Mizuho Financial Group Inc said it appointed Andrew Hunter as managing director, head of equity sales and trading.

THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager appointed James Allum in the new role of client relationship director. Prior to joining Threadneedle, Allum was a client relationship manager at Aviva Investors.

HAMMERSON PLC

The real estate investment trust said David Tyler will join its board with immediate effect and succeed John Nelson as chairman of the company on May 9.