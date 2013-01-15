Jan 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

FRANKLIN SQUARE CAPITAL PARTNERS

The sponsor of alternative investment products named three hires to its distribution team.

The U.S.-based firm named Bill Wolfe as senior vice president of sales for the eastern division while Michael Vessels was appointed in the same capacity for the western division. Tom Winnick was hired as senior vice president of institutional sales.

AMUNDI

The asset manager named Christian Pellis as head of external distribution. Prior to joining Amundi, Pellis was head of distribution at LGT Capital Management.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The bank named Joe Saffire as head of global banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Saffire had spent 20 years with HSBC Plc, where he was most recently chief operating officer and head of international banking in Germany.

CITIGROUP INC

The U.S. bank said it has appointed Linos Lekkas as head of investment banking in central Europe, Middle East and Africa region as part of a regional restructuring.

BNY MELLON CORP

The wealth management unit of the bank appointed David Duffy as sales director for the mortgage banking group.

THE ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY

The sovereign wealth fund appointed Gregory Eckersley as global head of internal equities. He will be based in Abu Dhabi.

CARLYLE GROUP LP

The private equity firm promoted 29 personnel to senior positions.

CQS

The asset management firm named Soraya Chabarek as head of European sales. Most recently, Chabarek worked at Moore Capital Management Europe Ltd, where she was head of marketing for emerging macro strategies.