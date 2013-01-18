UPDATE 1-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
The online brokerage firm that has been struggling to overcome years of lending losses, appointed Paul Idzik as its new chief executive on Thursday. Idzik, 51, a former Barclays Plc chief operating officer, will assume the position on Tuesday when E*Trade reports its fourth-quarter results.
SMBC NIKKO CAPITAL MARKETS LTD
The firm said it will appoint Brandon Ginsberg as head of equities from Jan. 21. Ginsberg will be managing director responsible for the equity business in Europe.
