Jan 22 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UK TAKEOVER PANEL
Philip Robert-Tissot, chairman of Europe, the Middle East
and Africa mergers and acquisitions at Citigroup Inc, will
be the next director general of the UK Takeover Panel, the
regulator said.
Robert-Tissot will take up his new role on April 1. He will
be on a two-year secondment from the bank.
JPMORGAN CHASE
The U.S. bank said the heads of its French business and its
financial services business for investment banking in Europe
will swap roles. Kyril Courboin will become head of JPMorgan in
France while Isabelle Seillier will take Courboin's position as
head of financial institutions for its investment bank for
Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
The bank also hired Hussein Hassan as its global head of
Islamic finance, the U.S.-based investment bank said. Hassan was
at UBS, where he was global head of Islamic
structuring and head of structuring for the Middle East and
North Africa (MENA).
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
The bank's commercial division appointed Anthony Williams as
head for consumer services and entrepreneurs. Williams, who
joined on Jan. 21, will be based in London.
MACQUARIE GROUP
The bank appointed Neil Hasson as head of real estate
lending within Macquarie's corporate and asset finance group. He
will be based in London.
TA ASSOCIATES
The private equity firm promoted Elizabeth De Saint-Aignan
to principal from senior vice president at its Boston office. TA
also promoted Dhiraj Poddar to principal and director in its
Mumbai office and Patrick Sader to principal from senior vice
president in its London office.
CREDIT SUISSE AG
The bank appointed Rob Stewart as chief executive in
Australia. He succeeds David Livingstone who is returning to
London to assume a senior client role with Credit Suisse.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank appointed Margaret Harwood-Jones as global head,
investors & intermediaries, sales, transaction banking. Prior to
joining the bank, Harwood-Jones was from BNP Paribas Securities
Services.
DREYFUS CORP
The mutual fund's chief executive, Jonathan Baum, has
resigned to pursue other opportunities, the Wall Street Journal
reported. Charles Cardona, president of Dreyfus, will become the
CEO on an interim basis, the Journal said, citing a company
statement. Dreyfus is the mutual fund unit of Bank of New York
Mellon Corp.
SBERBANK CIB
The investment company of Sberbank Group said it
appointed Bill Beller as head of equity options trading,
managing director. He will join Sberbank CIB on Feb. 1 and will
be based in Moscow.
SARASIN
Eric Morin joined the Swiss private bank as managing
director and chief executive of its Singapore branch and
Southeast Asia. Morin joins from BNP Paribas, where he
had worked since 1987.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The investment bank said it appointed Rick Nathan as a
director in financial advisory services. Nathan will be based in
Chicago.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The manager of fixed income and alternative investments said
it appointed Steven Bayly as head of sales, Germany. He joins
BlueBay from BlackRock Inc.
STENHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm said Akshay Krishnan had
joined as senior research analyst. It also named Rishi Patel as
a senior operational due diligence analyst.
MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL
The European capital markets hub of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group said Paul Hartwell will join the firm as chief
executive in London.
CARMIGNAC SÉCURITÉ
The European bond fund appointed Keith Ney as co-manager
alongside Carlos Galvis, within the fixed-income team headed by
Rose Ouahba.
VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed David Walls and Stefan Hüsler to
the firm's high-yield and credit investment team.