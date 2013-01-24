EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC
Europe's biggest bank has hired former Nomura deal-maker William Barter as the head of UK for global banking, it said on Thursday.
JANUS CAPITAL GROUP INC
The global investment company said Seiji Inagaki joined its board on Jan. 22 as part of a strategic alliance with Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd. Inagaki has been an executive officer and general manager of the investment planning department of Dai-ichi Life since April 2012.
MSCI INC
The provider of investment support tools said it appointed Deborah Yang to lead its index business across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The professional services company said it appointed Jeremy Spira in its investment business. He will be based in the UK.
VESTRA WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The firm said it appointed Heinz Schmid as fixed income strategist in its investment team.
COMMONFUND
The investment manager for institutional investors said it appointed Bradford Gallagher as chairman, board of trustees.
HAMILTON LANE
The private equity asset management firm said it hired Paul Waller to the newly created role of partner in its London office.
M&G INVESTMENTS
The asset manager said it appointed Raphael Jaggy as business manager for Asia. He will be based in Singapore.
