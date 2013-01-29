Jan 29 The following financial services industry
The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday.
MORGAN STANLEY
Morgan Stanley's Peter Bacon, one of the most senior
financing bankers in Europe, has left the U.S. bank to pursue
other opportunities, according to an internal company memo.
Gregory Peters, the bank's chief global asset strategist, is
leaving after 12 years with the investment bank and wealth
manager to pursue opportunities on the buyside, according to
people familiar with the matter on Tuesday.
OLD MUTUAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The U.S.-based global asset management business of Old
Mutual Plc said Miranda Poon will lead the firm's
institutional business in Asia.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank said it hired Henrik Aslaksen and Paul Stefanick as
co-heads of global investment banking coverage and advisory.
Deutsche Bank also appointed Paul Stefanick and Mark
Fedorcik as co-heads of corporate finance Americas.
GLEACHER & CO INC
Eric Gleacher has resigned as chairman of the company and
will leave the broker-dealer he founded in 1990.
The move, announced Tuesday, comes after Gleacher said last
year it was exploring a sale of the company.
CVC CREDIT PARTNERS
The asset management firm, a part of CVC Capital Partners
, said it promoted Gretchen Bergstresser, Jonathan
Bowers, Tom Newberry and Christopher Allen to the role of
partners.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The company expanded its adviser base in Texas with a
veteran duo from top U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management.
St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James said on Monday
that advisers Marlene Fowler and Christopher Fowler joined the
company's Houston branch earlier this month.
BMO FINANCIAL GROUP
The Canadian company appointed Robert Cormie as regional
vice president and managing director of its private banking
business for Asia. Cormie joins BMO from Canadian bank CIBC.
MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL
The London-based securities and investment banking arm of
Mizuho Financial Group named Antony Slotboom as head of
Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
Slotboom previously worked for the Royal Bank of Scotland.
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
The French bank said it will promote Sen Sui to the role of
chief executive at its Singapore branch and Victor Choi will be
promoted to the position of head of markets and investment
solutions in Asia.
Credit Agricole also named Dong Sinh Ngo as head of Hong
Kong advisory. Ngo previously worked for BNP Paribas Asset
Management as the chief strategist for emerging markets and
Asia.