Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO

The company said it hired a former Wells Fargo Advisors senior manager to help expand its recruiting of veteran advisers, with plans to open a new office in the Northeast.

Peter Miller joined Baird last week as a senior vice president, based out of the firm's office in St. Louis, Missouri.

BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL SA

The Spanish lender named risk officer Francisco Gomez Martin as its new chief executive, a role that until now had been vacant leaving Chairman Angel Ron as the top executive.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING SA

Brazil's largest private-sector lender tapped Eduardo Vassimon as senior vice president for risk and compliance, replacing Sergio Werlang, the bank said on Thursday.

STIFEL NICOLAUS & CO

The brokerage firm said on Tuesday it opened a new office in Stuart, Florida with the addition of two veteran adviser teams from the brokerage units of Wells Fargo & Co and Morgan Stanley.

Advisers Robert Sander and Christopher Lesser joined Stifel from Wells Fargo Advisors, the third-largest U.S. brokerage, owned by Wells Fargo & Co.

ACTIS

The private equity firm named Arjun Oberoi as global healthcare sector head and Ivy Santoso as Indonesia country head.

AON PLC

The insurance broker named Greg Whittle as vice president and middle market sales leader for its health and benefits business in Atlanta. Whittle previously worked as health and welfare consultant at Buck Consultants.