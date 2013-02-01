EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Feb 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
BofA director Robert Scully won't run for re-election at the annual meeting this spring, in the latest in a series of changes on the board. Scully, 62, a former Morgan Stanley executive, informed the company of his decision last week, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
The credit card company said Chief Financial Officer Gary Perlin would retire in May and be replaced by Stephen Crawford, co-founder of financial advisory and private equity boutique Centerview. Crawford will join Capital One on Feb. 4 and take over as CFO on May 24.
ROTHSCHILD GROUP
Thomas Mirow, the former head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, has been nominated as a senior advisor in the financial advisory group. Mirow, who was head of the EBRD until mid-2012, has also served as German deputy finance minister and as economy minister in Hamburg.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has