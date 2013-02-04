Feb 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

The insurer appointed Joseph Trotti as president and chief executive of its aerospace division. Trotti, who joins from insurance broker Willis Group Holdings PLC, will be based in London.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank said Philippe Pillonel will join as chairman of investment banking for Switzerland on Feb. 11. Pillonel was previously with C Capital Ltd.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank appointed veteran dealmaker Luigi de Vecchi as chairman for corporate and investment banking in continental Europe. He joins from Credit Suisse Group Inc and will be based in Italy.

3I GROUP PLC

The British private equity group said its head of Asia operations Anil Ahuja and a senior India executive will be leaving the company and named Samir Palod as head of the India team. Palod joined 3i Group in 2005.

MEDIOBANCA

The European merchant bank said it appointed Ulrich Paefgen as vice-chairman of Europe.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC

The firm has bolstered its adviser force in Wisconsin with a veteran adviser and his team from Wells Fargo & Co's U.S. brokerage.

Ted Fox joined Ameriprise's independent broker division in January from Wells Fargo Advisors, where he managed $175 million in client assets and generated annual revenue of $1.2 million.

MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The company, majority owned by Morgan Stanley, said it landed a veteran adviser from Wells Fargo & Co and an adviser team from JPMorgan Chase & Co, expanding the firm's presence in Colorado and New York.

In Colorado, adviser Calvin Mason joined Morgan Stanley's Pueblo office from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage owned by Wells Fargo & Co.

In New York, advisers Steven Sheresky, Jeffrey Sheresky and Jeffrey Samsen joined Morgan Stanley's Midtown Manhattan office from J.P. Morgan Securities, a subsidiary of JP Morgan Chase & Co.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL TAXAND LLC

The tax firm named Jill Harding and Michael Stenftenagel as managing directors. Harding will be based in San Francisco and Stenftenagel in Houston.

EQUITY INTERNATIONAL

The company named Tom Heneghan as its chief executive. Most recently, Heneghan was the CEO of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.

HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP

The Dallas-based investment adviser named Andrea Lloyd as credit trader and Scott Baker as director. Both Lyold and Baker will be based in Dallas.

INVESTEC GROUP

The specialist banker appointed Ralph Cho as co-head of power for North America in its project & infrastructure finance team. He joins from lender WestLB and will be based in New York.

AVIVA LIFE INSURANCE

The insurance provider named Rishi Piparaiya as director of its marketing & bancassurance business. He joined Aviva in 2009 from Citibank.

FRP ADVISORY LLP

The restructuring, recovery and insolvency firm named Sam Talby as partner in its South West & Wales operation. He joins from Bishop Fleming Rabjohns, the mid-market accountancy firm.