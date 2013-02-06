Feb 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

TD ASSET MANAGEMENT

Brian Murdock, the chief executive of the Toronto-Dominion Bank unit, has resigned to return to the United States from Canada, a company spokeswoman said. Murdock, who joined TD as CEO of TD Asset Management in 2009, has held a number of positions in the asset management industry.

CVC CREDIT PARTNERS

The asset manager, owned by Resource America Inc and CVC Capital Partners, said Mark DeNatale and Scott Bynum have joined the firm. DeNatale joins as a partner and will be a senior portfolio manager and global head of trading. Bynum joins as a managing director and portfolio manager.

STEPSTONE GROUP LP

The private equity firm promoted John Coelho and Scott Hart to partners.