Feb 11 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS
Goldman Sachs promoted Gregg Lemkau to jointly head its
global mergers and acquisitions team and Gilberto Pozzi to lead
its M&A coverage in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA),
according to memos seen by Reuters.
Lemkau, head of M&A for EMEA and Asia Pacific, will work
alongside Gene Sykes. Pozzi, who has been co-head of Goldman's
global consumer retail group since 2010, will retain
responsibilities for many of his clients in the sector and take
on a broader role across countries and industries in the EMEA
region.
ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO
The firm expanded its adviser force in Florida with a
veteran team of advisers who joined the firm in February from
Wells Fargo & Co's U.S. brokerage.
Milwaukee-based Baird said on Monday it hired advisers Jim
Caprara and Chris Hain from Wells Fargo Advisors, where they
managed $175 million in client assets. The advisers opened a new
office for Baird in Merritt Island, Florida.
BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & CO
The boutique brokerage, with family ties to the old A.G.
Edwards & Sons, said on Monday it hired a team of advisers from
UBS Wealth Management Americas to open a new office for the firm
in Florida.
Adviser Betsy Dickson and her daughter, Dawn Dickson, moved
to Benjamin Edwards on Friday in Melbourne, Florida. The duo had
been a team with UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S.
brokerage owned by the Swiss bank UBS AG .
CREDIT SUISSE AG
The Swiss bank's top investment banker for Qatar, Rami
Touma, has resigned, three banking sources said on Sunday.
Touma, a director at the bank, has been running Credit Suisse's
Qatar investment banking business since 2007. Touma handled
relationships with key clients, primarily the Qatar Investment
Authority (QIA), the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The JPMorgan Chase & Co unit said Ashley Potter
joined its infrastructure debt group as an executive director.
Potter was until recently a senior financial adviser to
OFGEM, the UK gas & energy regulator.
UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Swiss bank UBS named Gavin
Lewis as business development director. He joins from Russell
Investments.
J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The private wealth arm of JP Morgan has appointed
seven bankers to its British division, poaching five from
rivals, as expansion plans continue apace under its new boss
Tracey Reddings.
Executive directors Richard Cockburn, James Drace-Francis
and Stefano Ferraiolo join from Societe Generale, UBS
and Credit Suisse respectively, JP Morgan
said.
Francesca Hall joins from Coutts, the private banking arm of
Royal Bank of Scotland, as a vice president.
Three of the appointments - executive director Aaron
Georghiades and vice presidents Bambos Charalambous and Cliadhna
Law - come from elsewhere in the bank.
THURLEIGH INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The wealth management boutique named Jeremy Charles as a
portfolio manager. Charles was most recently at Scottish Widows.