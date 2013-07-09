July 9 The following financial services industry
The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment banking arm of RBC appointed William Argiriou
and J. Chris McCormack as the co-heads of its energy futures
desk.
Argiriou joins RBC from UBS where he was head of New York
commodities, while McCormack also joins from UBS where he was an
executive director in exchange traded derivatives.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The Minnesota-based wealth manager appointed Steven Hobbs as
senior portfolio manager for the private client reserve of U.S.
Bank.
Prior to this, Hobbs served as a senior portfolio manager at
U.S. Trust, Bank of America.
GUINNESS ATKINSON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The California-base firm appointed Frank Zukowski as
national sales director.
Zukowski joins from Cohen & Steers where he most recently
served as the senior vice president and director of registered
investment advisors consulting group.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank appointed Daniel Tenengauzer as managing director
and regional head of research for the Americas. Based in New
York, Tenengauzer will focus on delivering the bank's global
research products, particularly emerging markets research, to
the bank's clients in the Americas. Tenengauzer is a former
global head of emerging markets fixed income strategy at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
EVERCORE PARTNERS
The investment banking firm has appointed Scott Kamran as a
senior managing director in its technology group. Kamran will be
based in Evercore's office in the Bay Area and will focus on
advising companies in the software sector, as well as in the
broader technology industry. Kamran was most recently managing
director and co-head of global software investment banking at
BofA Merrill Lynch.
GLOBAL PRIME PARTNERS
The provider of prime brokerage has hired Rupert Street to
lead its business and client support services throughout the
Asian markets region based out of Hong Kong.