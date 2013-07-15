July 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The Association for Financial Markets in Europe said top BNP Paribas banker Frédéric Janbon would succeed its chairman, Gaël de Boissard, in September. Janbon began his career with France's No.1 listed bank in 1988, trading options and swaps. He has held various positions in derivatives sales and trading in London, Paris and Tokyo.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The international bank appointed Mark Webster as global head of foreign exchange (FX) sales. Mark will be based in Singapore and report to Christian Wait, global head of sales, financial markets. Mark joins Standard Chartered from Royal Bank of Scotland, where he was global head of FX Sales EMEA and global head of FX sales for financial institutions.

BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays appointed Cedric Lizin as head of Middle East and North Africa to its Wealth and Asset Management division. Lizin joined Barclays in 2007 as chief operating officer for the Pacific region.

BENSON ELLIOT

The UK-based private equity real estate fund manager appointed Lord Levene of Portsoken to the firm's Board of strategic advisers. Currently chairman of Starr Underwriting Agents Ltd, General Dynamics UK Ltd and the UK Ministry of Defence Reform Group, Lord Levene was previously Chairman of Lloyd's - the insurance market - a position he held from 2002 to 2011.

COUTTS

The private bank appointed Mark McFarland as Executive Director and Global Chief Economist. Mark will be responsible for the global leadership of Coutts' economic views.

Based in Hong Kong, Mark will report to Gayle Schumacher, Managing Director and Head of Investment Office and will also report locally to Gary Dugan.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The international investment management firm appointed Claire Fraser as Head of Marketing and Communications, effective on 1st August. She will be based London and report to David Brennan, Chairman and Chief Executive of Barings.

Claire has been with Barings since October 2010, having joined as Head of EMEA Marketing before being promoted to the global role of Head of Distribution Marketing.

RUDOLF WOLFF LTD

The London-based fund management firm named Charles Cantlie as sales director in London. Cantlie joins from FMG Fund Managers, a company focused on emerging market investments.

HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The Dallas, Texas-based investment adviser hired six regional sales directors in the United States. Anthony Wilson joins in San Francisco, Derek Andersen in Florida, Kevin Wentworth in Texas, Joseph Kearney in Long Island, Chris Shahda in Atlanta and Tom Antonovich in Minneapolis.

SABRIENT SYSTEMS LLC

The independent equity research firm appointed William Russell as senior quantitative analyst. Based in Santa Barbara, California, and reporting directly to Rick Hoselton, director of information technology, Russell will be responsible for contributing to the development of Sabrient's strategies used to create rankings and ratings on stocks, indices, sectors and ETFs.

COMMONFUND

Paul McKiernan has rejoined the non-profit investment fund's institutional sales team as a managing director. McKiernan, who previously worked at Commonfund from 2007 to 2012, will focus his efforts on cultivating new relationships as well as renewing previous client relationships in the Midwest region.