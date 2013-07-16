July 16 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank has poached JP Morgan executive Tushar
Morzaria to become its new finance director, offering him up to
6 million pounds ($9.1 million) in annual pay and awards to help
the bank recover from a series of scandals.
ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment manager appointed Daniel Eustaquio as senior
portfolio manager for hard currency, based in Atlanta, effective
July 22. ING IM has also recruited three senior corporate
analysts to expand its emerging markets debt team. Patricia
Medina joined the Atlanta office and Jasmine Li and Shilpa
Singhal joined the Singapore office.
AXA ART
The specialty insurer appointed Anthony Osborn as managing
director to strengthen engagement with art collectors, museums,
institutions, artists and galleries across Asia. Osborn has held
various strategy and development roles across AXA Group's
businesses, most recently as interim chief executive of AXA Art
Insurance U.K. operations.
INCOME PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD
The fixed income and credit specialist manager appointed
Shen Tan as managing director, head of client relationship
management. Before joining Income Partners, Shen was head of
sales and relationship management at Pyramis Global Advisors and
head of institutional business, Greater China at Deutsche Asset
Management.
PRAMERICA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment manager has named Ousmène Mandeng a managing
director for its global institutional relations group, focusing
on expanding and developing relationships with key sovereign
wealth funds, central banks and other financial public sector
institutions. Mandeng comes to Pramerica from UBS and is based
in London. His appointment is effective immediately.
ROTHSCHILD WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager hired two client advisers, Markus
Gähwiler and Martin Troxler. They will join the Swiss team
headed by Aitor Garcia. Martin will concentrate on the
Mittelland region and Bern in particular, while Markus will
focus on eastern Switzerland.