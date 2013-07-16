July 16 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank has poached JP Morgan executive Tushar
Morzaria to become its new finance director, offering him up to
6 million pounds ($9.1 million) in annual pay and awards to help
the bank recover from a series of scandals.
BANCO SANTANDER SA
The Spain-based bank named Román Blanco as country head in
the United States. Blanco, who joined the bank in 2004, replaces
Jorge Morán.
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
The St. Louis-based securities firm's unit KBW LLC hired
John Paul McGrath as managing director in its investment banking
group based in London. He previously worked at independent
adviser DC Advisory.
ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment manager appointed Daniel Eustaquio as senior
portfolio manager for hard currency, based in Atlanta, effective
July 22. ING IM has also recruited three senior corporate
analysts to expand its emerging markets debt team. Patricia
Medina joined the Atlanta office and Jasmine Li and Shilpa
Singhal joined the Singapore office.
AXA ART GROUP
The art insurer appointed Anthony Osborn as managing
director. Osborn has held various strategy and development roles
across AXA Group's businesses, most recently as interim chief
executive of AXA Art Insurance U.K. operations.
AXA Art also named its executive committee member Christiane
Fischer as president and chief executive of AXA Art Americas
Corp, which focuses on the Americas.
WILLIAM BLAIR & CO LLC
The investment banking and asset management firm hired
Christopher Lane as managing director in its technology banking
group. Lane, who moved from rival Jefferies Group LLC, will be
based in San Francisco.
INCOME PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD
The fixed income and credit specialist manager appointed
Shen Tan as managing director, head of client relationship
management. Before joining Income Partners, Shen was head of
sales and relationship management at Pyramis Global Advisors and
head of institutional business, Greater China at Deutsche Asset
Management.
PRAMERICA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment manager has named Ousmène Mandeng a managing
director for its global institutional relations group, focusing
on expanding and developing relationships with key sovereign
wealth funds, central banks and other financial public sector
institutions. Mandeng comes to Pramerica from UBS and is based
in London. His appointment is effective immediately.
ROTHSCHILD WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager hired two client advisers, Markus
Gähwiler and Martin Troxler. They will join the Swiss team
headed by Aitor Garcia. Martin will concentrate on the
Mittelland region and Bern in particular, while Markus will
focus on eastern Switzerland.
SIERRACONSTELLATION PARTNERS LLC
The Los Angeles-based advisory firm appointed Winston Mar as
managing director. Mar joins from financial services firm CRG
Partners, which was acquired by Deloitte Corporate Restructuring
Group in April last year.