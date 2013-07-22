July 22 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The European bank named George Crosby as president of HSBC
Private Bank International, based in Miami. Previously he was
the group head for Brazil at HSBC's private banking business.
BEVERLY HILLS WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The boutique investment advisory firm added Brad Sullivan
and Ed Bunting, two veteran advisers from Morgan Stanley,
to expand its footprint in California. Sullivan and Bunting
together formed the Sullivan Wealth Management Group, based in
the Sacramento area.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS
The global investment management company appointed Greg
Saichin as head of its global emerging market debt division. He
was previously head of Emerging Markets & High Yield Fixed
Income Portfolio Management at Pioneer Investments.
AXA SA
The global insurer and asset manager appointed Béatrice
Derouvroy-Bernard as Direttore Generale (CEO) of AXA MPS, AXA's
Italian bancassurance joint venture with Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena. The appointment will be effective September 15, 2013.
CREDIT SUISSE AG
The private fund group of Credit Suisse appointed Mark
McDonald as a London-based director. He will be responsible for
the group's secondaries activities in EMEA and Asia, alongside
Jonathan Abecassis. McDonald has 17 years of experience in
banking and private equity.
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
The insurance broking and risk management company appointed
Jane Barker as chairman of Marsh Ltd, with effect from 1 August,
2013. Barker, who has been a non-executive director of the
company since 2010, will succeed Sir Peter Middleton.
Barker is CEO of Equitas, a position she has held for the
past six years, having served as its finance director since
1995.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management arm of Royal Bank of Canada,
appointed Juan Pablo Cortes as a director, Americas, in its
London-based UK private client wealth management team. He will
report to Martin Heale, head of Americas, private client wealth
management. Prior to joining RBC Wealth Management, he spent two
years with UBS Wealth Management where he worked as a client
advisor in the Latin America & Caribbean team.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The international investment management firm appointed Anne
Lui as head of marketing, Asia ex-Japan. She is based in Hong
Kong and reports to Claire Fraser, the head of marketing and
communications who is based in London. Anne has over 17 years'
experience in financial marketing and corporate communications.
She was previously Head of Marketing and Communications at Value
Partners Group in Hong Kong.
LDC
The PE arm of Lloyds Banking Group appointed
industrials and engineering investment specialist Gordon Hagueas
as an investment director in its London team.