July 24 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The bank's deputy general counsel, David Greenwald, is
leaving the company and will rejoin his old law firm, Fried,
Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP as a co-chairperson.
QATAR HOLDING
The investment arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has
hired former Bank of America Merrill Lynch employee
Michael Cho to take a senior role in its mergers and
acquisitions (M&A) team.
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
The largest bank in the UAE has appointed Rafi Ahmed as its
head of global financial markets, Europe to expand the
division's services in Europe.
Ahmed will be based in the NBAD-London branch to lead the
development of financial markets product and services for NBAD's
MENA (Middle East and North Africa) clients and also expand
NBAD's European clients' access to MENA markets.
MAN GROUP PLC
The alternative investment management business appointed
Andrew Horton to the position of non-executive director. Andrew
has over 25 years of broad financial services experience.
In addition, Patrick O'Sullivan, who has served as a
non-executive director for six years, will step down from the
Board. Patrick has been previous chairman of the audit and risk
committee and more recently the senior independent director.
Patrick will be succeeded in this latter role by Phillip
Colebatch who has been a nonexecutive director for six years and
Chairman of the Remuneration Committee since 2008.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
The wealth management arm of the bank has expanded its
sales and product team in Singapore with four new appointments.
Tuti Go was appointed Senior Director, RBC Wealth
Management, South East Asia. She reports to Samuel
Witjaksono, executive director, RBC Wealth Management, South
East Asia.
Paulus Moniaga was appointed senior director, RBC Wealth
Management, South East Asia. He reports to Kusnadi Sudikarman,
Senior Director, RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia.
Johannes Wijaya was appointed senior director, RBC Wealth
Management, South East Asia. He reports to Samuel Witjaksono,
Executive Director, RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia.
Nelson Ilham has been appointed director, head of fixed
income advisory and execution, RBC Wealth Management, Asia.
BARCLAYS PLC
The global financial services provider appointed Vivian Chan
as regional head of North Asia to its wealth and investment
management division. She joins on 5 August 2013, reporting to
Didier von Daeniken, head of wealth management for Asia Pacific,
Middle East and Africa.
Chan joins Barclays from Credit Suisse, where she was
managing director and market leader for Greater China.
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD
The Australian bank appointed Craig Drummond as group
executive finance and strategy. Drummond will commence in the
role of group executive, finance and strategy, towards the end
of 2013. For the last 4 years, Drummond has been the chief
executive and country head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Australia.
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP
The investment management firm named Nina Tannenbaum as
managing director of its alternatives sales and client services
business. She joins from Napier Park Value Fund.
EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT
EBRD has appointed Luise Hoelscher, currently state
secretary at the ministry of finance in the German federal state
of Hesse, as vice president and chief administrative officer. In
this role, Ms Hoelscher will lead the human resources and
corporate services functions at the EBRD, and be a member of the
Bank's executive committee.
She will take up her position on 1 October and report
directly to EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti.
ALIXPARTNERS
The business advisory firm appointed Michael Flynn and
Edward Niestat as managing directors, based in New York.
Flynn joins AlixPartners from Ernst & Young, while Niestat
previously worked at Argus Information & Advisory Services LLC.