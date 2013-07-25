BRIEF-Shenzhen Zhenye expects Q1 net profit to rise 100-130 percent y/y
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 100-130 percent y/y to 97.6-112.3 million yuan ($14.16-$16.29 million)
July 25 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Aviva
The Asia arm of the financial services company appointed Trang Nguyen Ngoc as general director of VietinBank Aviva. Trang, will oversee Aviva's partnership with VietinBank.
Trang was chief financial officer of Manulife Vietnam.
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 100-130 percent y/y to 97.6-112.3 million yuan ($14.16-$16.29 million)
* Says co will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$5 per share to shareholders for 2016